Concerns Over Safran's Ties with China Amid U.S. Defense Contracts

A congressional committee is calling on the Pentagon to scrutinize Safran's joint ventures in China, asserting that the French aerospace company's partnerships with Chinese businesses might pose a threat due to its U.S. defense obligations.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar highlighted Safran's alliance with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) as a specific concern, suggesting that Safran's activities might unintentionally enhance the Chinese military's capabilities. Moolenaar has been actively investigating the role of Western aerospace companies, including Airbus, in China, and is keen on cooperating with the Pentagon to prevent U.S. defense contractors from aiding the Chinese military.

Moolenaar's letter to the Pentagon emphasized Safran's involvement with the Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation and AVIC subsidiary XAC, pinpointing ventures that produce components with military applications. He reiterated the importance of Western companies working with the U.S. in good faith to dissolve partnerships that may jeopardize national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)