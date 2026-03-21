Russian Hackers Exploit Messaging Apps to Target High-Value Individuals
Hackers linked to Russian intelligence are targeting users of messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp, the FBI and CISA report. These hackers are focusing on high-profile individuals by impersonating security, bypassing app security, and extracting security codes through phishing campaigns.
Hackers connected to Russian intelligence services are actively targeting users of consumer messaging applications such as Signal, according to a joint advisory from the FBI and U.S. cyber defense agency CISA.
The advisory revealed that the attackers have successfully infiltrated thousands of accounts, primarily focusing on individuals with significant intelligence value, including current and former U.S. government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists.
The advisory emphasized that while the security of the messaging applications remains intact, hackers employed tactics such as impersonating security and phishing to deceive users into divulging security codes, echoing a similar alert by Dutch intelligence officials earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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