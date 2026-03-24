Digital trust drives global growth and sustainability

Digital trust is rapidly becoming a decisive factor in shaping economic performance, quality of life, and progress toward sustainable development goals, according to a new global study. The research reveals that countries with stronger trust in digital systems are better positioned to unlock the full benefits of emerging technologies, while those with weaker trust frameworks risk falling behind.

The study, titled “Trust and technology: how digital confidence shapes global economic performance and sustainable development,” published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, analyzes data from 134 countries using a Bayesian Belief Network model to examine how different components of digital trust influence economic and social outcomes.

The findings present a clear and urgent message for policymakers and institutions: digital transformation alone is not enough. Without trust in the systems that underpin digital interactions, technological progress cannot fully translate into inclusive growth, improved well-being, or sustainable development.

Digital trust redefines the foundations of economic performance

The study identifies digital trust as a foundational condition that shapes how societies engage with technology. Defined as confidence in the security, reliability, and ethical use of digital systems, trust influences whether individuals and organizations adopt and actively use digital tools.

Using the Network Readiness Index framework, the research operationalizes digital trust through four measurable indicators: cybersecurity, secure internet servers, online access to financial accounts, and internet shopping. These indicators collectively reflect the strength of a country’s digital environment and its ability to support safe and efficient online interactions.

Among these, internet shopping emerges as the most influential driver of economic performance. The study finds that higher levels of participation in e-commerce are strongly associated with improved economic outcomes, as digital marketplaces expand access to goods and services, reduce transaction costs, and stimulate entrepreneurial activity.

The results suggest that internet shopping acts as a visible expression of digital trust. When consumers feel confident in online platforms, they are more likely to engage in digital transactions, which in turn drives economic dynamism. This makes e-commerce not just a commercial activity but a key indicator of broader economic health.

The study also reveals that other trust indicators play supporting but distinct roles. Secure internet servers and cybersecurity contribute to economic performance by ensuring that digital systems are safe and reliable. However, their impact is often indirect, functioning as enabling conditions rather than primary drivers.

This distinction highlights a critical insight: while security infrastructure is essential, economic growth is more directly influenced by user-facing trust mechanisms that encourage active participation in digital markets.

Infrastructure and trust shape quality of life and social outcomes

The study finds that digital trust has a profound impact on quality of life. In particular, secure internet servers are identified as a key determinant of well-being, as they enable access to essential services such as online healthcare, remote education, and public digital platforms.

Countries with stronger digital infrastructure tend to provide more reliable and accessible services, improving living standards and reducing barriers to participation in social and economic activities. Secure systems also play a critical role in protecting personal data, which enhances user confidence and encourages engagement with digital services.

The research highlights that limitations in access to digital tools, including internet shopping and online financial services, are associated with lower quality of life. These gaps often reflect broader issues of digital exclusion, where certain populations lack the resources or trust needed to participate fully in digital ecosystems.

Such disparities can reinforce existing inequalities, particularly in regions with limited infrastructure or low levels of digital literacy. The study points to gender gaps in access to financial services as one example, where restricted digital participation can reduce economic autonomy and limit opportunities for development.

The findings underscore the importance of inclusive digital policies that expand access while building trust. Investments in infrastructure must be accompanied by measures that address privacy concerns, improve data protection, and ensure that digital services are accessible to all segments of society.

The study also reveals that cybersecurity, while essential, has a more indirect impact on quality of life. Its role lies in supporting confidence in digital systems rather than directly influencing user experience. This suggests that visible and user-centered trust mechanisms may have a greater effect on well-being than broader security measures alone.

Digital trust drives sustainable development but unevenly

The study extends its analysis to sustainable development, finding that digital trust plays a critical role in advancing progress toward global development goals. Secure internet servers again emerge as a central factor, enabling access to education, supporting inclusive economic growth, and promoting transparent governance systems.

These functions directly contribute to key development objectives, including improved education, economic opportunities, and institutional accountability. By facilitating access to information and services, trusted digital systems can accelerate progress across multiple sectors.

Internet shopping also contributes to sustainable development, though its impact is more indirect. By supporting efficient consumption patterns and enhancing household resilience, e-commerce can play a role in promoting sustainable economic behavior. However, these benefits depend on the presence of trust in digital platforms, particularly in relation to data protection and transaction security.

According to the study, the benefits of digital trust are not evenly distributed. Access to digital markets and services often favors urban and higher-income populations, raising concerns about inequality in development outcomes. Without targeted interventions, digital transformation could exacerbate existing disparities rather than reduce them.

This uneven distribution highlights the need for context-specific policy approaches. A uniform strategy for digital development is unlikely to be effective, as countries vary widely in terms of infrastructure, regulatory capacity, and social conditions.

The research also identifies a key limitation in relying solely on cybersecurity investments to drive sustainable development. While security is necessary, it is not sufficient. Broader trust-building measures, including inclusive access, transparent governance, and strong privacy protections, are essential for translating technological capabilities into tangible development gains.

A new framework for understanding digital transformation

By using a Bayesian Belief Network model, the research captures the complex and interdependent relationships between trust indicators and development outcomes.

Unlike traditional linear models, this approach allows for the analysis of conditional relationships and uncertainty, providing a more nuanced understanding of how digital trust operates across different contexts. The findings reveal that trust is not a single, uniform factor but a multidimensional construct with varying impacts depending on the outcome being considered.

The study also highlights significant global disparities in digital trust infrastructure, with wide variations in indicators such as cybersecurity, internet shopping, and financial access across countries. These disparities reflect differences in technological capacity, regulatory frameworks, and societal conditions, further emphasizing the need for tailored policy responses.

Policy implications and the future of digital economies

The research suggests that building digital trust should be a central priority in strategies aimed at economic growth and sustainable development. This means governments must invest not only in infrastructure but also in regulatory frameworks that enhance transparency, protect data, and foster confidence in digital systems. Public-private partnerships may play a key role in expanding access to digital services, particularly in underserved regions.

For businesses, the findings point to a growing need for trust in driving consumer engagement and market growth. Companies operating in digital markets must prioritize security, privacy, and user experience to build and maintain trust among their customers.

International development organizations can use the study’s insights to design targeted interventions that address specific trust gaps in different regions. By focusing on high-impact areas such as internet infrastructure and financial inclusion, they can help accelerate progress toward global development goals.