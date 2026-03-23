Ukraine Alleges Russian-Iranian Intelligence Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has claimed that his nation's military intelligence has 'irrefutable' evidence of Russia's ongoing provision of intelligence to Iran. This announcement followed a meeting with Ukraine's head of military intelligence.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia is employing its signals and electronic intelligence capabilities, along with data obtained through cooperation with Middle Eastern partners. He made these comments on the social media platform X.

The Kremlin recently labeled a Wall Street Journal report, which suggested that Russia was sharing satellite imagery and enhanced drone technology with Iran, as 'fake news'.

(With inputs from agencies.)