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Alkami Expands in India to Lead Digital Banking Revolution

Alkami Technology, Inc. is expanding its Global Capability Center in India to enhance its digital banking platform services. This strategic move leverages local engineering talent to advance their technology, catering to over 300 financial institutions and 22 million users, aiming for a personalized and anticipatory banking experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:15 IST
Alkami Expands in India to Lead Digital Banking Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Alkami Technology, Inc., a prominent digital platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., is broadening its presence in India with the expansion of its Global Capability Center.

This strategic initiative, located in the National Capital Region, underscores Alkami's commitment to harnessing India's rich engineering and technical expertise to innovate and elevate its Digital Sales & Service Platform. By fortifying their operations, Alkami aims to offer more personalized, anticipatory banking experiences.

Alkami's investment is a significant step as consumer demand for improved digital banking solutions continues to rise. Leveraging India's technological prowess, Alkami plans to scale its platform efficiently and deliver cutting-edge, secure financial services to its growing customer base, which includes over 300 financial institutions and 22 million users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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