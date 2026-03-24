Alkami Expands in India to Lead Digital Banking Revolution

Alkami Technology, Inc., a prominent digital platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., is broadening its presence in India with the expansion of its Global Capability Center.

This strategic initiative, located in the National Capital Region, underscores Alkami's commitment to harnessing India's rich engineering and technical expertise to innovate and elevate its Digital Sales & Service Platform. By fortifying their operations, Alkami aims to offer more personalized, anticipatory banking experiences.

Alkami's investment is a significant step as consumer demand for improved digital banking solutions continues to rise. Leveraging India's technological prowess, Alkami plans to scale its platform efficiently and deliver cutting-edge, secure financial services to its growing customer base, which includes over 300 financial institutions and 22 million users.

(With inputs from agencies.)