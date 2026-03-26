Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

A new systematic review published in Informatics finds that while digitalisation is delivering unprecedented flexibility and efficiency, it is also introducing complex risks that threaten productivity, social cohesion, and long-term workforce stability.

The study, titled “Reimagining Traditional Workspaces Through Digitalisation and Hybrid Perspective: A Systematic Review,” explores how digital and traditional work environments are evolving. The research asserts that neither fully digital nor fully traditional models are sufficient, pointing instead to hybrid workspaces as the most sustainable path forward.

Digitalisation expands flexibility but reshapes workplace resource dynamics

Digital workspaces represent a fundamental shift from physically bounded offices to virtual, technology-enabled environments powered by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and connected systems. These technologies enable employees to collaborate across distances, access data in real time, and perform tasks with greater autonomy than in traditional office settings.

This transformation has produced measurable gains. Employees benefit from reduced commuting time, increased flexibility in managing schedules, and improved control over work processes. These factors contribute to better work–life balance and can enhance job satisfaction and engagement when supported by effective organisational structures.

However, the research notes that these gains are not evenly distributed and are often accompanied by hidden costs. Using the conservation of resources framework, the study explains that digital workspaces simultaneously generate resource gains and resource losses. While workers gain autonomy and time, they often lose critical resources such as energy, recovery time, and clear boundaries between professional and personal life.

The erosion of boundaries is identified as one of the most significant challenges. Digital work environments create expectations of constant availability, leading to longer working hours and increased pressure. Over time, this can trigger what the study describes as loss spirals, where the depletion of one resource, such as energy, leads to further losses in well-being and productivity.

The research also finds that these effects extend beyond the workplace. Resource depletion in digital environments can spill over into personal life, affecting family relationships and overall life satisfaction. This interconnected impact highlights the need for organisations to rethink how work is structured in digital contexts.

At the organisational level, digitalisation is also reshaping performance dynamics. While companies often adopt digital tools to increase efficiency, the study finds that the relationship between digitalisation and productivity is complex and context-dependent. Gains in efficiency can be offset by challenges such as communication delays, coordination issues, and reduced engagement.

Social disconnection, inequality, and cyber risks challenge digital work

The study identifies significant social and structural challenges associated with digital workspaces. One of the most critical issues is the erosion of social interaction, which has traditionally played a key role in building trust, collaboration, and organisational culture.

In digital environments, the absence of physical proximity reduces opportunities for informal communication and spontaneous collaboration. While digital tools can facilitate interaction, they often fail to fully replicate the depth and quality of in-person relationships. This can weaken team cohesion and reduce the sense of belonging among employees.

The study also highlights the role of social support as a critical resource that is diminished in digital settings. Employees working remotely often receive less feedback and support from colleagues and supervisors, which can impact motivation and performance. This reduction in relational capital is identified as a key factor in the challenges faced by digital work environments.

Another major concern is the emergence of digital inequalities. Access to digital tools, infrastructure, and skills is not uniform across workers or regions. This digital divide can exacerbate existing social and economic disparities, creating uneven opportunities within organisations and across labour markets.

The research points to demographic factors such as age and gender as influencing how individuals adapt to digital workspaces. Younger workers are often more receptive to digital environments, while others may face barriers related to skills or access. These disparities can create tensions within organisations and complicate workforce management.

Cybersecurity and data privacy risks further complicate the digital workspace landscape. As organisations rely more heavily on digital systems, they become more vulnerable to cyber threats, data breaches, and privacy violations. These risks are not only technical but also affect employee trust and organisational stability.

The study also identifies emerging health concerns associated with digital work, including technostress, video conferencing fatigue, and mental strain. These issues reflect the broader impact of digitalisation on employee well-being and highlight the need for holistic approaches to workplace design.

Importantly, the research notes that many challenges associated with traditional workspaces, such as stress and inequality, are not eliminated by digitalisation but are instead transformed into new forms. This suggests that digital workspaces should not be viewed as a complete replacement for traditional environments but as part of a broader ecosystem of work.

Hybrid workspaces emerge as the most viable model for the future

Given the complex trade-offs identified in the study, the authors argue that hybrid workspaces offer the most effective solution for balancing the benefits and challenges of digitalisation. Hybrid models combine elements of both digital and traditional work environments, allowing organisations to leverage the strengths of each.

The study finds that hybrid workspaces can optimise resource dynamics by preserving the flexibility of digital work while maintaining the social and structural benefits of physical offices. This approach enables organisations to support employee autonomy without sacrificing cohesion, collaboration, and organisational culture.

Hybrid models also provide greater adaptability, allowing organisations to tailor work arrangements to specific roles, tasks, and employee needs. For example, tasks requiring deep focus can be performed remotely, while activities that benefit from collaboration can take place in physical settings.

Successful implementation of hybrid workspaces requires more than simply combining digital and physical elements. Organisations must develop clear policies, invest in training, and establish strong technological foundations to support these environments.

Leadership plays a critical role in this process. Effective digital leadership can help organisations manage the transition to hybrid models by fostering trust, promoting engagement, and ensuring that employees have the resources they need to succeed.

The study also highlights the importance of workplace design in hybrid environments. Both digital and physical spaces must be carefully structured to support productivity, well-being, and collaboration. This includes considerations such as communication systems, workspace layout, and organisational culture.

Policy development is another key factor. The research calls for the establishment of regulations and frameworks that address issues such as digital inequality, cybersecurity, and work–life balance. Without these measures, the benefits of hybrid workspaces may not be fully realised.