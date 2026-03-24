Exor's Cautious Strategy Amid Global Uncertainty

In a climate of global uncertainty, Exor, the investment powerhouse of Italy's Agnelli family, is opting for a cautious investment approach, according to CEO John Elkann.

Elkann noted the turbulence caused by the Iran conflict and AI advances necessitates patience, with Exor holding a €3.5 billion reserve, reflecting a strategy of prudence shared by businesses globally.

Emphasizing liquidity's strategic value, Elkann discussed Exor's ongoing restraint from big investments, while citing Warren Buffett's and Li Ka-shing's similar approaches. The company continues to monitor factors affecting the global market, such as energy prices and AI's uncertain future impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)