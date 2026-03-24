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Exor's Cautious Strategy Amid Global Uncertainty

Exor, led by John Elkann, is exercising caution amid global volatility, including the Iran conflict and AI disruptions. With a €3.5 billion cash reserve, Exor emphasizes patience before making considerable investments. Elkann underscores the importance of liquidity and highlights the Middle East's impact on business prudence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:07 IST
Exor's Cautious Strategy Amid Global Uncertainty

In a climate of global uncertainty, Exor, the investment powerhouse of Italy's Agnelli family, is opting for a cautious investment approach, according to CEO John Elkann.

Elkann noted the turbulence caused by the Iran conflict and AI advances necessitates patience, with Exor holding a €3.5 billion reserve, reflecting a strategy of prudence shared by businesses globally.

Emphasizing liquidity's strategic value, Elkann discussed Exor's ongoing restraint from big investments, while citing Warren Buffett's and Li Ka-shing's similar approaches. The company continues to monitor factors affecting the global market, such as energy prices and AI's uncertain future impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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