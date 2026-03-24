Russia's Satellite Milestone: A New Challenger in the Space Race

In a move to catch up with global space innovations, Russia announced the launch of 16 low-orbit satellites, positioning itself as a potential rival to Elon Musk's Starlink. As Starlink dominates with a network of over 10,000 satellites since 2019, Russia seeks to close the gap.

Bureau 1440, the company behind this push, confirmed the launch of its initial group of 16 operational satellites designed for global broadband data. This marks Russia's evolutionary move from experimental phases to deploying a robust satellite communication service.

While the Soviet Union led early achievements in space, including the launch of Sputnik 1 and the historic flight of Yuri Gagarin, Russia's space endeavors stumbled post-1991. Challenges have included funding shortages and mismanagement. Notably, SpaceX's rise was partly driven by Musk's ambition to counter Russia's costly launch services.

(With inputs from agencies.)