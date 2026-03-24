Cybersecurity Incidents Double: National Capital Leads in Reports
Cybersecurity incidents in the nation have more than doubled since 2021, as highlighted in the Lok Sabha. The national capital reports the highest number of cases. Measures such as CERT-In advisories, the Cyber Swachhta Kendra, and the Cyber Bharat Setu program are part of the government's response to this rising threat.
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Cybersecurity incidents across the country have surged, with recent data from CERT-In revealing a more than twofold increase since 2021. The national capital, Delhi, leads with the highest number of reported cases, as stated in a Lok Sabha session on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a written reply to MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, disclosed that cyber incidents escalated from 14.02 lakh in 2021 to 29.44 lakh in 2025. Despite a minor decline in 2022, the trend has shown consistent growth. Initiatives to combat cyber threats include regular alerts from CERT-In, the National Cyber Coordination Centre, and awareness campaigns like the Cyber Bharat Setu programme.
More than 24.65 lakh complaints have been addressed, saving Rs 8,690 crore via the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting System. The government has emphasized the importance of state and union territories in managing cyber crimes, supported by advisories and capacity-building efforts from the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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