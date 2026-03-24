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NASA's Bold Shift: From Lunar Gateways to Surface Bases

NASA is halting its lunar orbit space station plans, reallocating its resources to construct a $20 billion base on the moon's surface. New agency chief, Jared Isaacman, announced the decision, refocusing efforts on sustainable lunar operations and adapting existing equipment and partnerships to support these revised objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:34 IST
NASA's Bold Shift: From Lunar Gateways to Surface Bases
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NASA announced a pivotal change to its lunar ambitions, deciding to reroute efforts from deploying a space station in lunar orbit to establishing a $20 billion base on the moon's surface. This significant pivot was detailed by Jared Isaacman, NASA's new chief, at an event held in Washington.

Isaacman emphasized the pragmatism behind pausing the Lunar Gateway project in favor of moon surface infrastructure, calling for a reassessment of ongoing space construction efforts. The Gateway, partially constructed, will now be redirected to serve surface objectives instead.

This reorientation impacts ongoing contracts under the Artemis program, compelling companies to adjust swiftly as the U.S. faces competition from China's lunar initiatives, aiming for a moon landing by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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