Meta Platforms Boosts Executive Compensation to Race Ahead in AI

Meta Platforms is enhancing compensation for its top executives, marking its first-ever issuance of stock options. This move is designed to retain key leaders as the company seeks an advantage in the competitive artificial intelligence sector.

The increased compensation package is intended to help Meta, and other major tech companies, secure an edge in the AI arena by retaining senior talent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is steering the company toward aggressive competition in generative AI.

The substantial pay packages, some reaching hundreds of millions, aim to court top AI researchers. These stock options require Meta's stock to achieve high targets by February 14, 2028, to be fully realized, illustrating the company's strategic bet on future success.