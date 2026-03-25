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Meta Platforms Boosts Executive Compensation to Race Ahead in AI

Meta Platforms is enhancing executive pay and offering stock options to retain top talent and drive advancements in artificial intelligence. The move aims to position Meta strongly in the tech race, with stock options dependent on significant future success in stock performance by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:17 IST
Meta Platforms Boosts Executive Compensation to Race Ahead in AI
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Meta Platforms is enhancing compensation for its top executives, marking its first-ever issuance of stock options. This move is designed to retain key leaders as the company seeks an advantage in the competitive artificial intelligence sector.

The increased compensation package is intended to help Meta, and other major tech companies, secure an edge in the AI arena by retaining senior talent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is steering the company toward aggressive competition in generative AI.

The substantial pay packages, some reaching hundreds of millions, aim to court top AI researchers. These stock options require Meta's stock to achieve high targets by February 14, 2028, to be fully realized, illustrating the company's strategic bet on future success.

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