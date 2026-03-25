Cloning's Genetic Dilemma: Lessons from a Two-Decade Mouse Study

In Japan, a long-term study focusing on cloning has revealed serious genetic repercussions. Over two decades, scientists repeatedly cloned mice, observing genetic mutations accumulating fatally by the 58th generation, even without initial physical symptoms, after cloning 1,206 mice from one donor.

NASA has given a $180.4 million contract to Intuitive Machines to deploy science and technology on the moon as part of the agency's Artemis program. This contract encompasses delivering an Australian lunar rover and Honeybee Robotics' technologies.

Russia's ambitious move to rival Starlink saw the launch of 16 low-orbit satellites, despite being far behind. Meanwhile, a Russian spacecraft had an antenna issue that will require manual docking with the ISS, Roscosmos confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)