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Cloning's Genetic Dilemma: Lessons from a Two-Decade Mouse Study

A long-term mouse study in Japan has unveiled that repeated cloning leads to detrimental genetic mutations, ultimately proving fatal. Researchers cloned 1,206 mice from a single donor over 20 years, observing no issues for 25 generations. However, by the 58th, lethal mutations with no physical signs emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:25 IST
Cloning's Genetic Dilemma: Lessons from a Two-Decade Mouse Study
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In Japan, a long-term study focusing on cloning has revealed serious genetic repercussions. Over two decades, scientists repeatedly cloned mice, observing genetic mutations accumulating fatally by the 58th generation, even without initial physical symptoms, after cloning 1,206 mice from one donor.

NASA has given a $180.4 million contract to Intuitive Machines to deploy science and technology on the moon as part of the agency's Artemis program. This contract encompasses delivering an Australian lunar rover and Honeybee Robotics' technologies.

Russia's ambitious move to rival Starlink saw the launch of 16 low-orbit satellites, despite being far behind. Meanwhile, a Russian spacecraft had an antenna issue that will require manual docking with the ISS, Roscosmos confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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