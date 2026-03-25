India's Quantum Leap: Achieving Real-Time Error Correction on 64-Qubit Kaveri Processor

QpiAI has unveiled a groundbreaking quantum error correction system capable of real-time operation on its 64-qubit Kaveri processor, a development poised to advance India's National Quantum Mission.

The system leverages a rotated surface code architecture and a fast-decoding algorithm, significantly reducing latency to facilitate scalable quantum computing. Each iteration of error correction completes in approximately 1.5 microseconds, accelerating QpiAI's mission to deliver practical, large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The technology's potential applications span pharmaceuticals, climate modeling, and other sectors, heralding India's rise as a major player in the global quantum landscape. QpiAI's innovations underscore a commitment to cutting-edge quantum solutions, with expectations high for future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)