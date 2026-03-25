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India's Quantum Leap: Achieving Real-Time Error Correction on 64-Qubit Kaveri Processor

QpiAI has developed a scalable quantum error correction system using a novel architecture that allows real-time error correction on its 64-qubit Kaveri quantum processor. This represents a significant milestone in achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing, supporting advancements in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and climate modeling. The initiative positions India as a key player in the quantum technology landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:58 IST
India's Quantum Leap: Achieving Real-Time Error Correction on 64-Qubit Kaveri Processor
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QpiAI has unveiled a groundbreaking quantum error correction system capable of real-time operation on its 64-qubit Kaveri processor, a development poised to advance India's National Quantum Mission.

The system leverages a rotated surface code architecture and a fast-decoding algorithm, significantly reducing latency to facilitate scalable quantum computing. Each iteration of error correction completes in approximately 1.5 microseconds, accelerating QpiAI's mission to deliver practical, large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The technology's potential applications span pharmaceuticals, climate modeling, and other sectors, heralding India's rise as a major player in the global quantum landscape. QpiAI's innovations underscore a commitment to cutting-edge quantum solutions, with expectations high for future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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