Reevaluating the Petrodollar: Gulf Economies in Transition

The Iranian conflict has forced Gulf energy-powerhouses to reconsider the enduring U.S. security promise. Since U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, Gulf neighbours have borne the brunt, facing economic damage due to attacks on energy infrastructure.

This situation presents a need to reassess financial, trade, and military relationships underpinning their dollar-based economies. Central to the arrangement has been an implicit deal: U.S. defense in exchange for access to Gulf energy and the recycling of petrodollars into U.S. markets. Now, however, the viability of the petrodollar is being questioned.

America's reduced reliance on Middle East oil, the push by nations like China and Russia to trade in their own currencies, and doubts about U.S. security commitments have generated significant shifts. Experts suggest the Gulf might pivot towards growing Asian markets, harnessing petroyuan or petrorupee reserves, thereby reshaping the global oil landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)