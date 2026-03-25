Left Menu

New Automated Thermal Imaging System Revolutionizes Building Security

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have patented an automated security system using thermal imaging and gait recognition to detect unauthorized access based on walking patterns. This non-intrusive technology enhances monitoring accuracy in low-light conditions and complex environments, proving vital for institutions and high-security setups requiring reliable surveillance and minimal manual intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:10 IST
New Automated Thermal Imaging System Revolutionizes Building Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have achieved a significant milestone by securing a patent for an innovative security system. This system employs thermal imaging and gait recognition to detect unauthorized intruders based on their walking patterns, offering a sophisticated solution for monitoring large and intricate buildings.

Professor Samit Ari from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering explains that traditional CCTV systems require extensive manual oversight and are often susceptible to errors. This new fully automated system overcomes those challenges by accurately identifying and tracking individuals using advanced thermal imaging technology, even in low-light conditions.

The patented technology is adaptable for academic, corporate, and high-security environments, making it indispensable for reliable surveillance. Its ability to function effectively at night and in poor visibility conditions significantly enhances safety and operational efficiency, providing faster threat detection and aiding forensic investigations with stored gait data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026