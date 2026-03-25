New Automated Thermal Imaging System Revolutionizes Building Security

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have achieved a significant milestone by securing a patent for an innovative security system. This system employs thermal imaging and gait recognition to detect unauthorized intruders based on their walking patterns, offering a sophisticated solution for monitoring large and intricate buildings.

Professor Samit Ari from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering explains that traditional CCTV systems require extensive manual oversight and are often susceptible to errors. This new fully automated system overcomes those challenges by accurately identifying and tracking individuals using advanced thermal imaging technology, even in low-light conditions.

The patented technology is adaptable for academic, corporate, and high-security environments, making it indispensable for reliable surveillance. Its ability to function effectively at night and in poor visibility conditions significantly enhances safety and operational efficiency, providing faster threat detection and aiding forensic investigations with stored gait data.

(With inputs from agencies.)