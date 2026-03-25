Tensions Rise: Iran's Strategic Island Under Threat

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has raised alarms, suggesting that intelligence reports point to 'enemies' planning to seize an Iranian island. The alleged plot reportedly involves backing from a regional country, which Qalibaf chose not to disclose.

In a statement posted on X, Qalibaf emphasized that Iranian forces are actively tracking these suspected enemy activities. He issued a stern warning that any adversarial steps taken would lead to Iran conducting sustained attacks on the essential infrastructure of the implicated nation.

This announcement comes amidst growing regional tensions and underscores Iran's readiness to defend its territorial integrity despite escalating geopolitical pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)