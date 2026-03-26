Jury Awards $6 Million in Landmark Social Media Addictiveness Case

A California jury has awarded $6 million in damages to a woman who accused Meta and YouTube of designing addictive social media platforms detrimental to young users' mental health. The lawsuit, a first of its kind, could influence the outcomes of many pending cases against social media companies.

The plaintiff, known as KGM, testified about her addiction to social media from a young age, implicating the platforms as a substantial factor in her mental health challenges. After extensive deliberations, jurors concluded Meta and YouTube acted with disregard for users' wellbeing.

Meta and YouTube contest the verdict, questioning its interpretation of platform responsibilities and their assumed influence on mental health. As the tech giants explore legal options, the trial serves as a bellwether for similar litigation across the country.