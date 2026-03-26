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RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd., a leader in AI-driven robotics, reported its first-ever profitable quarter in Q4 2025. The company's robust performance was primarily driven by its strategic focus on ADAS and robotics, achieving substantial sales and securing a top position in the global robotics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:48 IST
RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2025, marking a significant milestone with its first quarterly profit. The AI-based robotics firm reported a net profit of RMB 104 million for Q4, driven by its strong robotics business momentum.

With a focus on ADAS and robotics, RoboSense delivered 303,000 units in 2025, securing the No. 1 global position in the sector. The firm plans to expand production capacity to four million units in 2026 to sustain this growth trajectory.

CEO Mark Qiu expressed confidence in maintaining this momentum, emphasizing the company's vision to make LiDAR as ubiquitous as cameras, leveraging proprietary chipsets to strengthen its core advantages in the digital era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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