LTM Recognized as Leader in Oracle Ecosystem: AI-Driven Transformations Lead the Way

In a notable achievement, LTM has been named a leader in the Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem sector by the ISG Provider Lens™ reports for both the U.S. and Europe. The appraisal underscores LTM's forefront position in shaping AI-driven transformations that are strategically crucial for enterprises adapting to digital environments.

LTM's robust position is attributed to its proficiency across Oracle ecosystems, bolstered by innovations like AI-powered accelerators. The company is known for its comprehensive services from consulting to implementation, which have played a crucial role in modernizing core business processes on a large scale with measurable outcomes.

As global enterprises increasingly gravitate towards AI-enabled, multicloud, and sovereignty-driven architectures, LTM's focus remains steadfast on delivering transformative solutions. Their strategic partnership with Oracle reinforces their capability to drive industry-specific transformations, thereby enabling clients to elevate their enterprises to future-ready digital triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)