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LTM Recognized as Leader in Oracle Ecosystem: AI-Driven Transformations Lead the Way

LTM has been recognized as a leader in the Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem by the ISG Provider Lens™ reports for both the United States and Europe. This recognition highlights LTM's leadership in AI-powered transformations and multicloud solutions, aiding enterprises in modernizing their digital environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:09 IST
LTM Recognized as Leader in Oracle Ecosystem: AI-Driven Transformations Lead the Way
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable achievement, LTM has been named a leader in the Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem sector by the ISG Provider Lens™ reports for both the U.S. and Europe. The appraisal underscores LTM's forefront position in shaping AI-driven transformations that are strategically crucial for enterprises adapting to digital environments.

LTM's robust position is attributed to its proficiency across Oracle ecosystems, bolstered by innovations like AI-powered accelerators. The company is known for its comprehensive services from consulting to implementation, which have played a crucial role in modernizing core business processes on a large scale with measurable outcomes.

As global enterprises increasingly gravitate towards AI-enabled, multicloud, and sovereignty-driven architectures, LTM's focus remains steadfast on delivering transformative solutions. Their strategic partnership with Oracle reinforces their capability to drive industry-specific transformations, thereby enabling clients to elevate their enterprises to future-ready digital triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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