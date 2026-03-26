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Pax Silica: US Allocates $250M for Silicon Supply Chain Security

The United States plans to collaborate with Congress to allocate $250 million for the Pax Silica initiative. This initiative aims to secure the global supply chain for silicon-based technologies, with India joining as a significant partner. The fund seeks to attract capital and drive investment in critical technology supply chain security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:03 IST
Pax Silica: US Allocates $250M for Silicon Supply Chain Security
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States announced plans to collaborate with Congress, earmarking $250 million for the Pax Silica initiative. This strategic move is intended to secure the global supply chain of silicon-based technologies, underscoring a significant step in U.S.-India technology ties.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Jacob S. Helberg highlighted that the funds would bolster secure semiconductor supply chains and attract capital from sovereign wealth and private resources. Pax Silica, according to an official statement, facilitates strategic partnerships and coordinated actions across all supply chain layers.

The initiative aligns with a broader 'Trade Not Aid' objective, leveraging private sector and government collaboration to enhance investment opportunities. It emphasizes attracting foreign assistance to spur commercial growth, aiming to benefit U.S. and allied companies globally by advancing emerging critical technologies.

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