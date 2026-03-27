Uttar Pradesh Revokes Rs 25,000 Crore AI Project Due to Financial Concerns

In a dramatic development, the Uttar Pradesh government has pulled the plug on a high-profile Rs 25,000 crore MoU with Bengaluru startup Puch AI. Citing significant financial credibility issues, the state emphasized transparency as the driving force behind the decision.

Review processes highlighted the company's lack of necessary net worth and credible financial linkages, prompting immediate termination of the proposed agreement. This now-defunct initiative aimed to position Uttar Pradesh as a key player in emerging technologies.

While state officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, defended the move as a standard procedure, opposition figures like Akhilesh Yadav have seized upon the situation, calling it an exposure of governance practices and demanding scrutiny of similar agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)