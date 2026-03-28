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Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026 Unites Minds for Innovation

The Global AI Confluence 2026 at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University convened over 180 delegates from 26 countries. The event focused on AI innovation and its socio-economic impacts. Key speakers highlighted ethical AI use and stressed the importance of indigenous AI models to prevent global monopolies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:00 IST
Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026 Unites Minds for Innovation
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The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University hosted over 180 delegates from 26 countries for the Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026, focusing on AI innovation and its socio-economic impacts.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, the event emphasized ethical AI, comparing the technology's knowledge synthesis to the mythological 'samudra manthan'.

The conference also highlighted the necessity for locally-developed AI models, as experts warned against global monopolies and stressed that AI should remain a tool to aid humanity, especially in agriculture and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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