Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026 Unites Minds for Innovation

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University hosted over 180 delegates from 26 countries for the Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026, focusing on AI innovation and its socio-economic impacts.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, the event emphasized ethical AI, comparing the technology's knowledge synthesis to the mythological 'samudra manthan'.

The conference also highlighted the necessity for locally-developed AI models, as experts warned against global monopolies and stressed that AI should remain a tool to aid humanity, especially in agriculture and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)