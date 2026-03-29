Intellius Recode Ltd Set to Launch IPO for Digital Transformation Push

Intellius Recode Ltd has initiated the process of raising funds via an initial public offering (IPO), filing preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The proposal includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 117 crore, alongside an offer for sale of up to 12.9 lakh equity shares by current shareholders.

The technology solutions provider plans to use the proceeds to develop AI-enabled digital workers, pay sub-contracting fees, and support general corporate needs.