Left Menu

Intellius Recode Ltd Set to Launch IPO for Digital Transformation Push

Intellius Recode Ltd has submitted papers for an IPO to raise funds through equity shares. The proceeds will fund digital worker development and corporate needs. Specializing in digital transformation, Intellius Recode offers AI-led technology solutions and consulting services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:06 IST
Intellius Recode Ltd Set to Launch IPO for Digital Transformation Push
  • Country:
  • India

Intellius Recode Ltd has initiated the process of raising funds via an initial public offering (IPO), filing preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The proposal includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 117 crore, alongside an offer for sale of up to 12.9 lakh equity shares by current shareholders.

The technology solutions provider plans to use the proceeds to develop AI-enabled digital workers, pay sub-contracting fees, and support general corporate needs.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict

Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Vijay's Bold Electoral Debut: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

Vijay's Bold Electoral Debut: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

 India
3
CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations

CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations

 India
4
North Korea's Missile Ambition: Unveiling the Solid-Fuel Engine Test

North Korea's Missile Ambition: Unveiling the Solid-Fuel Engine Test

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026