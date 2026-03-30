Evolving Challenges: The Rise of AI-Generated Deepfakes
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warns of the growing threat posed by AI-generated deepfakes, calling them a new menace. He acknowledges efforts by social media platforms to counter these threats by increasing deepfake content takedowns, emphasizing the importance of tackling this issue for societal well-being.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has raised concerns about the escalating issue of AI-generated deepfakes.
The minister emphasized the challenges society faces with this technology, deeming it a new threat.
He noted that social media platforms have intensified efforts to remove such content, doubling or tripling their takedown operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ashwini Vaishnaw
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- takedowns
- society
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