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Evolving Challenges: The Rise of AI-Generated Deepfakes

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warns of the growing threat posed by AI-generated deepfakes, calling them a new menace. He acknowledges efforts by social media platforms to counter these threats by increasing deepfake content takedowns, emphasizing the importance of tackling this issue for societal well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:31 IST
Evolving Challenges: The Rise of AI-Generated Deepfakes
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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has raised concerns about the escalating issue of AI-generated deepfakes.

The minister emphasized the challenges society faces with this technology, deeming it a new threat.

He noted that social media platforms have intensified efforts to remove such content, doubling or tripling their takedown operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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