Bacancy Systems Accelerates with Rs 40 Crore Funding Boost

Bacancy Systems, a Gujarat-based startup specializing in embedded electronics and power systems, announced a significant financial milestone this week. The company successfully raised Rs 40 crore in a Series A funding round.

The investment was led by private equity firm Sabre Partners and growth equity fund Greenstone Capital, both of which have acquired minority stakes in the enterprise. These funds are earmarked to bolster Bacancy's manufacturing capabilities, expedite product development, and expand research and development efforts.

Founded in 2021, Bacancy Systems primarily collaborates with Electric Vehicle (EV) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and charging infrastructure providers, emphasizing DC charger controllers. The firm is also diversifying into the railway electronics sector, marking its expansion into new technological realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)