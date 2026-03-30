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Bacancy Systems Accelerates with Rs 40 Crore Funding Boost

Bacancy Systems, an embedded electronics and power systems startup, has secured Rs 40 crore in Series A funding from Sabre Partners and Greenstone Capital. The funds will enhance manufacturing, R&D, and international expansion, focusing on electric vehicle and railway electronics markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:03 IST
Bacancy Systems Accelerates with Rs 40 Crore Funding Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Bacancy Systems, a Gujarat-based startup specializing in embedded electronics and power systems, announced a significant financial milestone this week. The company successfully raised Rs 40 crore in a Series A funding round.

The investment was led by private equity firm Sabre Partners and growth equity fund Greenstone Capital, both of which have acquired minority stakes in the enterprise. These funds are earmarked to bolster Bacancy's manufacturing capabilities, expedite product development, and expand research and development efforts.

Founded in 2021, Bacancy Systems primarily collaborates with Electric Vehicle (EV) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and charging infrastructure providers, emphasizing DC charger controllers. The firm is also diversifying into the railway electronics sector, marking its expansion into new technological realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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