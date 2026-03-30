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High School Innovators Bridge Welfare Gaps with Veer Sahara App

Grade 11 students, Kanishk and Krishaa Rungta, created Veer Sahara, a digital app to connect defence families with government welfare schemes. The platform simplifies access through AI guidance and is available in English and Hindi, aiming to improve awareness and reduce delays for families of martyrs and ex-servicemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:34 IST
High School Innovators Bridge Welfare Gaps with Veer Sahara App
  • Country:
  • India

Two innovative students from Jayshree Periwal International School have developed an app to ease the accessibility of government welfare schemes for defence families. Kanishk and Krishaa Rungta's creation, the Veer Sahara app, simplifies this access by guiding users via a step-by-step process or an AI-assisted interface.

Available in both English and Hindi, the app narrows down relevant schemes and provides application links, focusing on reducing complexity and reliance on intermediaries. The platform endeavors to make timely benefits accessible for ex-servicemen, widows, and martyrs' families.

Kanishk emphasizes the obstacle of unawareness and complex procedures, while Krishaa highlights the role of technology in ensuring dignity for those who served the nation. This initiative marks a significant stride in making government support more transparent and accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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