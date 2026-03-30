Chinese Container Ships Navigate Strait of Hormuz Amidst Tensions

In a significant maritime development, two Chinese container ships successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. This marked their second attempt after turning back into the Gulf last Friday, as revealed by ship-tracking data.

The vessels, operated by the Chinese firm COSCO, journeyed out of the strait in close formation into open waters. However, no immediate comments were available from COSCO representatives regarding this passage.

The critical waterway, vital for global shipping, had been effectively closed since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, causing significant disruptions in the region's maritime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)