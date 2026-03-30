Flipkart Appoints New Leadership to Drive Tech Innovation

In a strategic move to bolster its technological capabilities, Flipkart announced on Monday the appointment of Smita Ojha and Amit Sharma to key leadership positions. Ojha, joining as the Vice President of Engineering, brings over two decades of expertise from her previous role at Mindtickle.

She will lead the Central Platforms Group within OneTech, Flipkart's unified product and technology arm, responsible for crafting digital experiences. Amit Sharma, appointed Vice President of Program Management, brings with him the diverse leadership experience he gained as a director at Amazon and a former Major in the Indian Army.

The new appointments are set to accelerate Flipkart's AI-native growth strategy, according to Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer. Ojha and Sharma's combined strengths in platform engineering and large-scale execution are expected to drive the company's innovation agenda forward.