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Toshiba Unveils Record-Breaking M12 HDD Series for Data Centers

Toshiba has introduced its M12 Series HDDs, employing SMR technology for enhanced storage capacities of 30 to 34 TB, aimed at hyperscale and cloud service providers. The drives, designed for 24/7 operation, promise improved efficiency and performance. Future advancements will include next-gen recording technologies like HAMR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:42 IST
Toshiba Unveils Record-Breaking M12 HDD Series for Data Centers
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Toshiba has announced its groundbreaking M12 Series of 3.5-inch nearline hard disk drives, tailored for hyperscale and cloud service providers managing extensive data centers. This series employs Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology, offering storage capacities from 30 to 34 TB.

As of now, sample shipments have commenced, with plans for additional drives utilizing Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) that will provide up to 28 TB by Q3 2026. This launch aligns with World Backup Day, highlighting the growing need for data security amidst the expansion of digital services and AI integration.

The M12 Series harnesses advanced design technologies and incorporates 11 disks to deliver high performance. The use of glass for recording media enhances durability. With Toshiba's proprietary FC–MAMR™ technology coupled with SMR, these drives reduce power consumption while boosting data transfer rates, addressing the demand for higher capacity and performance in global data centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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