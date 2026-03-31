Strategic Leadership Transition at Indus Towers: Venkatesh Tiwari to Step in as COO
Indus Towers has appointed Venkatesh Tiwari as its new COO, effective April 1, 2026. He succeeds Tejinder Singh Kalra, who will retire on August 31, 2026. Tiwari brings extensive experience from companies like Amazon and Samsung, ensuring a smooth leadership transition at the telecom infrastructure giant.
- Country:
- India
Indus Towers, a leading telecom infrastructure company, has announced Venkatesh Tiwari as its new Chief Operating Officer, starting April 1, 2026. Tiwari will replace Tejinder Singh Kalra, who will retire on August 31, 2026.
In a bid to facilitate a seamless leadership transition, Kalra will remain in his role until June 30, 2026, continuing with the company thereafter to support the changeover process, according to a regulatory filing by Indus Towers.
Tiwari, who brings nearly 28 years of leadership experience from firms such as Amazon and Samsung, will be instrumental in guiding the company's future course in the telecommunications sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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