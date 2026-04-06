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North Korea's ICBM Ambitions Soar with New Engine Test

North Korea's solid-fuel rocket engine test is believed to boost its ICBM capabilities, potentially reaching any part of the US. Made with carbon fiber, the missile can carry multiple warheads. Despite UN bans, North Korea advances in missile development with Kim Jong Un overseeing major tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:57 IST
North Korea's ICBM Ambitions Soar with New Engine Test
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North Korea has recently tested a potent solid-fuel rocket engine, showing significant advancements in its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capabilities. Made of lightweight yet durable carbon fiber, the engine allows for a greater range and the potential carrying of multiple warheads, suggest South Korean lawmakers.

South Korean analysts believe this latest engine possesses more thrust than its 2024 predecessor, already capable of reaching the US mainland. North Korea's missile tests have consistently used a lofted trajectory to ensure safe splashdowns, typically to the east of Japan, without covering their full design range.

Despite a UN Security Council ban, North Korea continues to develop powerful and technologically advanced missiles. This latest test, witnessed by leader Kim Jong Un, marks a significant enhancement of the country's strategic forces, as noted by Park Sun-won following a South Korean intelligence briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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