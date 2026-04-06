LTM Empowers Workforce with MIT's Universal AI Program for Future Innovation

LTM, a leading AI-centric global technology services company, is introducing a groundbreaking educational initiative for its employees. The company has unveiled its latest collaboration with MIT Open Learning to offer the Universal AI program to its workforce, reflecting a commitment to fostering advanced AI reasoning.

This dynamic learning experience, delivered in partnership with upGrad Enterprise, will equip LTM employees with essential skills for navigating the AI landscape. A key focus is on empowering employees across both technical and non-technical roles to understand AI systems, showcasing MIT's famed faculty design and expertise.

The program's launch reinforces LTM's mission to create a future-ready workforce adept in innovative, AI-led solutions, essential for driving business growth. Upon completion, participants earn valuable credentials from MIT, validating their proficiency and readiness for the AI-driven economy.