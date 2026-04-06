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Airtel Boosts UP East with 4,300 New 5G Sites

Bharti Airtel has expanded its 5G network with over 4,300 new sites across eastern Uttar Pradesh, benefiting 34 million people in urban and rural areas. This initiative ensures enhanced high-speed connectivity for customers in key districts, supporting digital activities in education, entertainment, and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:40 IST
Airtel Boosts UP East with 4,300 New 5G Sites
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Bharti Airtel has significantly enhanced its 5G network across eastern Uttar Pradesh by establishing over 4,300 new sites in the past year, the company announced on Monday.

The network expansion covers 48 districts in the UP East circle, impacting 34 million residents in urban centers and remote villages, offering reliable, high-speed internet access.

Airtel emphasized the strategic importance of UP East in its growth plans, with ongoing investments slated to continue bolstering digital infrastructure in the region, ensuring connectivity for digital services and economic development.

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