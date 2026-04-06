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Magnus Carlsen's Startup Enters Chess Market with Strategic Shift

Chess legend Magnus Carlsen's startup Take Take Take is moving into play and learning markets, despite existing ties to Chess.com. Although Carlsen can't promote the venture directly due to agreements with Chess.com, a partnership with Lichess offers immediate user access. CEO Mats Andre Kristiansen emphasizes market expansion, not rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:48 IST
Magnus Carlsen's Startup Enters Chess Market with Strategic Shift

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen's startup, Take Take Take, is making strategic moves into the play and learning sectors of the chess market. This move aligns with the core business areas of Chess.com, a company with which Carlsen has commercial ties preventing direct promotion. As a major shareholder and co-founder, Carlsen steps back strategically to respect existing agreements.

Despite this setback, Take Take Take is accelerating its market entry through a partnership with Lichess, a notable free, open-source platform. This collaboration helps avoid incremental network building, providing immediate access to a substantial player base. Significantly, this marks a conscious shift for the startup, which has largely avoided direct competition with Chess.com until now.

CEO Mats Andre Kristiansen expressed respect for current market leader Chess.com while emphasizing the need for growth and diversification within the chess ecosystem. As other ventures emerge, Kristiansen aims to attract users through innovative products rather than relying solely on prominent personalities like Carlsen. Chess.com's response to these developments remains anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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