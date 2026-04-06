Fire Point: Pioneering Low-Cost Missile Defense as Europe Seeks Patriot Alternative
Fire Point, a Ukrainian missile manufacturer, is collaborating with European companies to develop a new cost-effective air defense system. As global instability rises, they aim to lower the cost of intercepting ballistic missiles and are poised for expansion with investments and export agreements, despite regulatory challenges.
Fire Point, the Ukrainian company behind the Flamingo cruise missile, is planning a collaboration with European firms to develop a new, low-cost air defense system by next year, offering an alternative to the Patriot missile system.
Amid increasing missile threats, particularly from Iran, Fire Point co-founder Denys Shtilierman disclosed intentions to cut interception costs to under $1 million, compared to the current multi-million dollar price of Patriot missiles. The company also awaits governmental approval for an investment deal with a Middle Eastern conglomerate valued at $2.5 billion, which could spearhead new ventures including low-orbit satellite launches.
Riding on its battlefield innovations against Russian forces, Ukraine has emerged as a leader in affordable defense technology, tapping into a global surge in military funding. Fire Point's ambition to challenge existing missile systems also includes developing two supersonic missiles aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military posture while expanding its market footprint, notably with interest from Gulf states.
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