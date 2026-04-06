AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

Tech layoffs are increasingly becoming a structural issue rather than a cyclical one, driven by advances in AI technology, reports Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital. This shift is transforming hiring patterns towards high-skill workforce models, contributing to heightened job insecurity among tech workers globally.

In recent months, major tech firms such as Oracle, Google, and Meta have opted for significant downsizing, not primarily due to financial constraints, but as a strategy to capitalize on AI-driven productivity and shift towards efficiency-led operating models. Such moves have sparked a sense of instability across the tech industry.

AI is enhancing task-level productivity by up to 40% in certain areas like coding, yet companies are still in the early stages of adoption. As legacy IT roles stagnate, there's an urgent call for reskilling initiatives to address talent shortages and enable a smooth transition to AI-centric roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)