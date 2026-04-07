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Historic Lunar Flyby: Artemis II Astronauts Break Distance Record

NASA's Artemis II mission has set a new record as it reaches the deepest point in space ever attained by humans, surpassing Apollo 13's 1970 record. The mission witnesses astronauts assigning provisional names to lunar features while capturing valuable images during their far-side flyby of the Moon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 03:58 IST
Historic Lunar Flyby: Artemis II Astronauts Break Distance Record
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The Artemis II crew embarked on a milestone journey, surpassing Apollo 13's record by reaching 252,755 miles from Earth, the furthest distance ever achieved by humans in space. As part of NASA's mission, they ventured to the Moon's far side aboard the Orion capsule.

In addition to breaking records, the crew took the opportunity to assign provisional names to unexplored lunar features. During a radio message, astronaut Jeremy Hansen honored the mission commander's late wife by naming a crater Carroll. This action cultivates a meaningful connection between the mission and personal legacies.

The scheduled Artemis II mission not only represents a leap forward in space travel but also paves the way for future lunar and Mars explorations. The mission anticipates the establishment of a permanent Moon base by 2028, intending to precede China in this space exploration endeavor.

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