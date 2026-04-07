Left Menu

Ultraviolette Charges Into Central Europe with Elektrorider Alliance

Ultraviolette Automotive has partnered with Elektrorider to distribute its electric motorcycles across Hungary and Central Europe. This partnership broadens Ultraviolette's reach into 19 European countries, introducing high-tech, bold design bikes like F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet to the region's discerning motorcycling market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:02 IST
Ultraviolette Charges Into Central Europe with Elektrorider Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to broaden its market presence, Ultraviolette Automotive, an Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Elektrorider to enter Hungary and Central Europe. This collaboration positions Elektrorider as the official importer and distributor for Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, expanding Ultraviolette's influence across 19 European countries.

According to Ultraviolette CEO & Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam, this alliance represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, moving beyond the Indian market into some of the most discerning motorcycling cultures globally. The collaboration aligns with Ultraviolette's vision of integrating cutting-edge technology and bold design with the high standards of European riders.

Elektrorider COO Attila Pavuk highlighted that the partnership would combine the firm's market expertise with Ultraviolette's innovative motorcycles, offering models such as the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet, which cater to the elevated expectations of the Central European motorcycling community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

 Global
2
Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: Fadnavis to Congress

Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: ...

 India
3
Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

 India
4
Tech Stocks: Seizing Opportunity Amidst Challenges

Tech Stocks: Seizing Opportunity Amidst Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026