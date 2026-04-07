Ultraviolette Charges Into Central Europe with Elektrorider Alliance

In a strategic move to broaden its market presence, Ultraviolette Automotive, an Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Elektrorider to enter Hungary and Central Europe. This collaboration positions Elektrorider as the official importer and distributor for Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, expanding Ultraviolette's influence across 19 European countries.

According to Ultraviolette CEO & Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam, this alliance represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, moving beyond the Indian market into some of the most discerning motorcycling cultures globally. The collaboration aligns with Ultraviolette's vision of integrating cutting-edge technology and bold design with the high standards of European riders.

Elektrorider COO Attila Pavuk highlighted that the partnership would combine the firm's market expertise with Ultraviolette's innovative motorcycles, offering models such as the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet, which cater to the elevated expectations of the Central European motorcycling community.

(With inputs from agencies.)