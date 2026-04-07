Revolutionizing Real Estate: ASBL's Tech-Driven Approach

ASBL, a pioneering tech-focused real estate company, showcased its innovative approach at the Python Conference Hyderabad 2026. The company's Chief Technology Officer, Abhijith Reddy, detailed how ASBL applies AI to address core challenges in construction, sales, and resident living, asserting that the company approaches real estate with a technology-first mindset.

At the conference, ASBL highlighted its advanced solutions such as digital twin systems and resident management apps. By digitizing tasks and workflows, ASBL significantly improves project management, accountability, and efficiency. This approach simplifies complex processes in construction and sales, offering a seamless experience for both customers and sales teams.

ASBL also emphasized its commitment to enhancing life after handover in residential communities with its 'Homes by ASBL' app. The company streamlines resident and visitor management digitally, reducing manual processes and improving organization. Through AI-driven automation, ASBL speeds development and minimizes errors, embodying its vision of leveraging technology to build better homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)