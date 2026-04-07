Yatra Online Partners with Google Cloud for AI-Powered Travel Revolution
Yatra Online has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance its AI-driven travel solutions. Utilizing Google Gemini on Vertex AI, the collaboration aims to simplify booking and expense management. The initiative underscores a commitment to security and integration across corporate and personal travel services.
- Country:
- India
Yatra Online revealed a strategic alliance with Google Cloud to bolster its AI-powered transformation efforts in the travel industry. The partnership focuses on leveraging Google Gemini's capabilities on Vertex AI, aiming to create a new wave of advanced, agentic travel solutions.
This initiative seeks to streamline booking processes, enhance expense management, and offer seamless travel experiences. 'AI is changing the landscape of travel management. By collaborating with Google Cloud, we are revolutionizing the travel lifecycle,' stated Siddhartha Gupta, CEO of Yatra Online.
The integration is fortified with Google Cloud's enterprise-grade security, ensuring the protection of Yatra's proprietary data. By advancing its data analytics and machine learning roadmap, Yatra positions itself to offer comprehensive, intelligent travel solutions for both businesses and consumers.