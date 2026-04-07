Yatra Online Partners with Google Cloud for AI-Powered Travel Revolution

Yatra Online revealed a strategic alliance with Google Cloud to bolster its AI-powered transformation efforts in the travel industry. The partnership focuses on leveraging Google Gemini's capabilities on Vertex AI, aiming to create a new wave of advanced, agentic travel solutions.

This initiative seeks to streamline booking processes, enhance expense management, and offer seamless travel experiences. 'AI is changing the landscape of travel management. By collaborating with Google Cloud, we are revolutionizing the travel lifecycle,' stated Siddhartha Gupta, CEO of Yatra Online.

The integration is fortified with Google Cloud's enterprise-grade security, ensuring the protection of Yatra's proprietary data. By advancing its data analytics and machine learning roadmap, Yatra positions itself to offer comprehensive, intelligent travel solutions for both businesses and consumers.