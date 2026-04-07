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Offbeat's Leap: Bridging Aspirations with AI

Venture Capital firm Bessemer has led a Rs 100-crore funding for Offbeat, a new venture by Boat Co-Founder Aman Gupta. The firm focuses on leveraging AI to meet the needs of a digitally native, aspirational generation amid India's structural shift. Bessemer supports founders who understand cultural and technological trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:30 IST
Offbeat's Leap: Bridging Aspirations with AI
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  • India

Bessemer Venture Partners has announced its Rs 100-crore investment in Offbeat, a venture launched by Aman Gupta, co-founder of wearable tech company Boat. The investment indicates confidence in India's evolving market.

Aman Gupta's new venture seeks to capitalize on AI and cater to a generation defined by digital nativity and high aspirations. Bessemer believes Offbeat is well-positioned to meet evolving needs.

With prior success scaling Boat, Gupta aims to redefine market standards with Offbeat, supported by Bessemer's global perspective on leveraging AI technology for growth.

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