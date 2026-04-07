Offbeat's Leap: Bridging Aspirations with AI
Venture Capital firm Bessemer has led a Rs 100-crore funding for Offbeat, a new venture by Boat Co-Founder Aman Gupta. The firm focuses on leveraging AI to meet the needs of a digitally native, aspirational generation amid India's structural shift. Bessemer supports founders who understand cultural and technological trends.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Bessemer Venture Partners has announced its Rs 100-crore investment in Offbeat, a venture launched by Aman Gupta, co-founder of wearable tech company Boat. The investment indicates confidence in India's evolving market.
Aman Gupta's new venture seeks to capitalize on AI and cater to a generation defined by digital nativity and high aspirations. Bessemer believes Offbeat is well-positioned to meet evolving needs.
With prior success scaling Boat, Gupta aims to redefine market standards with Offbeat, supported by Bessemer's global perspective on leveraging AI technology for growth.
ALSO READ
Telangana DGP Declares Karreguttalu Hills Naxal-Free, Aims for Development and Tourism Boost
Rain Halts India's Billie Jean King Cup Hopes as Adkar Slumps
Uniting Against Drugs: Sports as a Remedy in Border States
Delhi's Battle Against Persistent Air Pollution
Hardik Pandya Returns to Lead MI in Rain-Delayed IPL Clash