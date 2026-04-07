Offbeat's Leap: Bridging Aspirations with AI

Bessemer Venture Partners has announced its Rs 100-crore investment in Offbeat, a venture launched by Aman Gupta, co-founder of wearable tech company Boat. The investment indicates confidence in India's evolving market.

Aman Gupta's new venture seeks to capitalize on AI and cater to a generation defined by digital nativity and high aspirations. Bessemer believes Offbeat is well-positioned to meet evolving needs.

With prior success scaling Boat, Gupta aims to redefine market standards with Offbeat, supported by Bessemer's global perspective on leveraging AI technology for growth.