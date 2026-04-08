Left Menu

Operation Masquerade: U.S. Disrupts Russian DNS Hijacking Network

The U.S. Justice Department has dismantled a Russian military-controlled DNS hijacking network, known as Operation Masquerade. This network targeted thousands globally, capturing sensitive data. The FBI, in collaboration with 15 countries, cut off access and reset compromised routers to thwart ongoing Russian espionage efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:01 IST
Operation Masquerade: U.S. Disrupts Russian DNS Hijacking Network

The United States Justice Department has successfully dismantled a DNS hijacking network operated by Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff (GRU) Military Unit 26165. This operation, known as 'Operation Masquerade,' targeted thousands of routers globally, capturing sensitive information, including passwords and emails.

According to the Justice Department, the GRU used compromised routers to facilitate hijacking attacks against military, government, and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide. The FBI, in collaboration with international partners from 15 countries, identified and reset these compromised routers to halt the ongoing espionage activities.

Microsoft and Lumen Technologies' Black Lotus Labs revealed that over 200 organizations and 5,000 devices were affected by the network. Despite no response from the Russian Embassy in Washington, global advisories have been issued, emphasizing the persistent threat of Russia's cyber programs.

TRENDING

1
California Man Who Co-Founded Deadly Drug Cartel Pleads Guilty

California Man Who Co-Founded Deadly Drug Cartel Pleads Guilty

 United States
2
Pakistan's Diplomatic Gamble: Navigating Tensions Between the U.S. and Iran

Pakistan's Diplomatic Gamble: Navigating Tensions Between the U.S. and Iran

 Global
3
U.N. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission: A Glimmer of Hope for Iran

U.N. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission: A Glimmer of Hope for Iran

 Global
4
Operation Masquerade: U.S. Disrupts Russian DNS Hijacking Network

Operation Masquerade: U.S. Disrupts Russian DNS Hijacking Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026