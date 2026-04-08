Operation Masquerade: U.S. Disrupts Russian DNS Hijacking Network

The United States Justice Department has successfully dismantled a DNS hijacking network operated by Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff (GRU) Military Unit 26165. This operation, known as 'Operation Masquerade,' targeted thousands of routers globally, capturing sensitive information, including passwords and emails.

According to the Justice Department, the GRU used compromised routers to facilitate hijacking attacks against military, government, and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide. The FBI, in collaboration with international partners from 15 countries, identified and reset these compromised routers to halt the ongoing espionage activities.

Microsoft and Lumen Technologies' Black Lotus Labs revealed that over 200 organizations and 5,000 devices were affected by the network. Despite no response from the Russian Embassy in Washington, global advisories have been issued, emphasizing the persistent threat of Russia's cyber programs.