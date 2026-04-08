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Insillion Teams Up with Profinch for a Tech-Driven Insurance Future

Insillion, an insurance technology provider, partners with Profinch, an Oracle implementation expert, to modernize insurers' platforms using AI and APIs. The collaboration aims to streamline product launches while maintaining system stability, combining Insillion's tech with Oracle's systems for enhanced insurance offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:07 IST
Insillion Teams Up with Profinch for a Tech-Driven Insurance Future
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In a significant move, Insillion, renowned for its insurance tech solutions, has partnered with global BFSI tech leader Profinch. This collaboration seeks to blend Insillion's innovative platform with Oracle's policy administration system to modernize core insurance processes.

The partnership leverages Profinch's expertise in Oracle Insurance Policy Administration implementation to fuse advanced AI and API features into existing setups. This initiative is designed to streamline operations for over 45 carriers and MGAs using Insillion's services, offering a seamless integration with current systems while maintaining stability and reducing total costs.

Leaders from both companies emphasize the importance of innovation without the disruption of existing operations, highlighting the enhanced agility and product launch speed this partnership will provide to the insurance sector globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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