Aimtron Electronics Expands with Major IIoT and AI Projects

Aimtron Electronics, a leading electronics system design and manufacturing firm based in Gujarat, has secured significant turnkey contracts valued at Rs 57.66 crore. These contracts are for the provision of industrial IoT and AI surveillance solutions, underscoring a notable expansion in their domestic operations.

The company announced that these projects are scheduled for completion within the next 12 months. This move highlights Aimtron's strength in delivering complex, design-led manufacturing solutions on a large scale.

According to Sneh Shah, Whole Time Director of Aimtron Electronics, as demand intensifies for IIoT, AI-driven systems, and sophisticated box-build products, Aimtron stays committed to quality execution and enhancing its manufacturing-led design and engineering capabilities to meet industry needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)