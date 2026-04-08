Aimtron Electronics Expands with Major IIoT and AI Projects
Gujarat-based Aimtron Electronics has secured large turnkey contracts worth Rs 57.66 crore to deliver industrial IoT and AI surveillance solutions. The company aims to complete these projects within a year, strengthening its domestic market presence and showcasing its capability in design-led manufacturing solutions for the evolving electronic solutions industry.
- Country:
- India
Aimtron Electronics, a leading electronics system design and manufacturing firm based in Gujarat, has secured significant turnkey contracts valued at Rs 57.66 crore. These contracts are for the provision of industrial IoT and AI surveillance solutions, underscoring a notable expansion in their domestic operations.
The company announced that these projects are scheduled for completion within the next 12 months. This move highlights Aimtron's strength in delivering complex, design-led manufacturing solutions on a large scale.
According to Sneh Shah, Whole Time Director of Aimtron Electronics, as demand intensifies for IIoT, AI-driven systems, and sophisticated box-build products, Aimtron stays committed to quality execution and enhancing its manufacturing-led design and engineering capabilities to meet industry needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Prestigious Sporting Journey Begins
It was never my intention to hurt sentiments of people of Gujarat; I express my sincere regret: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge's Controversial Gujarat Remarks Spark Political Tension
Gujarati Community Rallies Against Kharge's Controversial Remarks
I have always had and will continue to have highest of respect for people of Gujarat: Kharge.