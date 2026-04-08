Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry
Deloitte India has unveiled the Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises at IIT Bombay, aiming to bolster quantum technology innovation in Indian businesses. This initiative forms a strategic collaboration between industry and academia to facilitate quantum adoption, research, and real-world application across various sectors.
- Country:
- India
Deloitte India has taken a significant step in advancing quantum technology for Indian enterprises by launching the Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises at IIT Bombay. The facility is part of the ASPIRE IIT-Bombay Research Park Foundation and represents a vital partnership between industry and academia.
The center aims to accelerate quantum adoption, research, and enterprise use-cases, bringing together Deloitte's global quantum network and IIT Bombay's academic prowess. This collaboration with startups, tech partners, and industry innovators seeks to help Indian businesses de-risk investments, develop use cases, and progress from experimentation to real-world deployment.
Key applications include drug discovery via quantum-AI algorithms, optimizing logistics through quantum modeling, and enhancing cybersecurity with quantum-safe cryptography. Additionally, it aims to build a quantum-literate workforce and support quantum strategy development for organizations, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission.
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