Left Menu

Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry

Deloitte India has unveiled the Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises at IIT Bombay, aiming to bolster quantum technology innovation in Indian businesses. This initiative forms a strategic collaboration between industry and academia to facilitate quantum adoption, research, and real-world application across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:40 IST
Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deloitte India has taken a significant step in advancing quantum technology for Indian enterprises by launching the Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises at IIT Bombay. The facility is part of the ASPIRE IIT-Bombay Research Park Foundation and represents a vital partnership between industry and academia.

The center aims to accelerate quantum adoption, research, and enterprise use-cases, bringing together Deloitte's global quantum network and IIT Bombay's academic prowess. This collaboration with startups, tech partners, and industry innovators seeks to help Indian businesses de-risk investments, develop use cases, and progress from experimentation to real-world deployment.

Key applications include drug discovery via quantum-AI algorithms, optimizing logistics through quantum modeling, and enhancing cybersecurity with quantum-safe cryptography. Additionally, it aims to build a quantum-literate workforce and support quantum strategy development for organizations, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission.

TRENDING

1
BJP Challenges TMC: Demands Action Over 'Inflammatory' Remarks in West Bengal

BJP Challenges TMC: Demands Action Over 'Inflammatory' Remarks in West Benga...

 India
2
Delhi's Borewell Policy: Ensuring Water Access for All

Delhi's Borewell Policy: Ensuring Water Access for All

 India
3

GQG Partners Sells Major Stake in ITC Hotels

 India
4
SEC Recruits Former Official David Woodcock Amid Leadership Shake-Up

SEC Recruits Former Official David Woodcock Amid Leadership Shake-Up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026