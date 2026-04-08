Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry

Deloitte India has taken a significant step in advancing quantum technology for Indian enterprises by launching the Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises at IIT Bombay. The facility is part of the ASPIRE IIT-Bombay Research Park Foundation and represents a vital partnership between industry and academia.

The center aims to accelerate quantum adoption, research, and enterprise use-cases, bringing together Deloitte's global quantum network and IIT Bombay's academic prowess. This collaboration with startups, tech partners, and industry innovators seeks to help Indian businesses de-risk investments, develop use cases, and progress from experimentation to real-world deployment.

Key applications include drug discovery via quantum-AI algorithms, optimizing logistics through quantum modeling, and enhancing cybersecurity with quantum-safe cryptography. Additionally, it aims to build a quantum-literate workforce and support quantum strategy development for organizations, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission.