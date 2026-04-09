Meta Enters AI Race with New Muse Spark Model

Meta Platforms has announced the release of Muse Spark, marking the company's first artificial intelligence model from a novel team dedicated to superintelligence efforts. This strategic move is an attempt by Meta to regain its footing in the AI sector, after engaging in significant financial commitments, including the hiring of Scale AI CEO Alex Wang under a $14.3 billion agreement. Despite the model being new on the scene, company shares witnessed a nearly 7% increase.

Muse Spark, available initially through a limited release on the Meta AI app and website, is designed to eventually replace the firm's existing Llama models across platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Meta's smart glasses. Although details about Muse Spark's size remain undisclosed, initial evaluations suggest it is competitive with leading providers like Google and OpenAI in certain areas.

Despite some areas of underperformance, such as coding and abstract reasoning, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism for the future. The company is looking to harness its large user base by integrating AI-driven functionalities that enhance personal tasks, thus maintaining its competitive edge in the tech industry. Future releases and developments of the model are anticipated to be more open and accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)