Left Menu

Meta Enters AI Race with New Muse Spark Model

Meta Platforms introduced Muse Spark, its first AI model from a newly created superintelligence team. While promising advancements, the model still lags in areas like coding. Muse Spark will soon be integrated into Meta's platforms, aiming to enhance user engagement as the company vies with AI leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:02 IST
Meta Enters AI Race with New Muse Spark Model

Meta Platforms has announced the release of Muse Spark, marking the company's first artificial intelligence model from a novel team dedicated to superintelligence efforts. This strategic move is an attempt by Meta to regain its footing in the AI sector, after engaging in significant financial commitments, including the hiring of Scale AI CEO Alex Wang under a $14.3 billion agreement. Despite the model being new on the scene, company shares witnessed a nearly 7% increase.

Muse Spark, available initially through a limited release on the Meta AI app and website, is designed to eventually replace the firm's existing Llama models across platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Meta's smart glasses. Although details about Muse Spark's size remain undisclosed, initial evaluations suggest it is competitive with leading providers like Google and OpenAI in certain areas.

Despite some areas of underperformance, such as coding and abstract reasoning, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism for the future. The company is looking to harness its large user base by integrating AI-driven functionalities that enhance personal tasks, thus maintaining its competitive edge in the tech industry. Future releases and developments of the model are anticipated to be more open and accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Hungary
2
Ceasefire Chaos: Tensions Continue in the Middle East

Ceasefire Chaos: Tensions Continue in the Middle East

 Global
3
Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

 Global
4
Miscommunication Clouds U.S.-Iran Ceasefire: Lebanon's Uncertain Inclusion

Miscommunication Clouds U.S.-Iran Ceasefire: Lebanon's Uncertain Inclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026