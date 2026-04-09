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FCC to Boost Space-Based Broadband with New Spectrum Rules

The FCC is set to approve rule revisions to increase power limits on satellite spectrum use, benefiting services like SpaceX's Starlink. This measure aims to boost capacity, speed, and reliability of space-based broadband, potentially delivering $2 billion in economic benefits and reaching remote areas with faster internet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:26 IST
FCC to Boost Space-Based Broadband with New Spectrum Rules
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In a move set to revolutionize space-based broadband access, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is preparing to approve new rule revisions. These amendments aim to ease power limits on satellite spectrum use, significantly benefiting broadband services such as SpaceX's Starlink.

The FCC announced it would vote on April 30 to allow more substantial use of wireless spectrum for space activities. This could yield up to $2 billion in economic benefits and enhance broadband use, with elevations in speed, cost efficiency, and reliability. Current regulations from the 1990s restrict the power usage of systems like Starlink, and the proposed changes could escalate capacity by up to seven times.

Despite opposition from competitors like Viasat and DirecTV due to potential interference, the revised rules are set to unlock faster internet in rural areas. SpaceX, which filed a petition in August 2024, contends that current constraints impede next-generation satellite systems. Already the predominant satellite operator, SpaceX looks to further expand its Starlink network with 7,500 second-generation satellites following FCC approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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