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Astronauts' Historic Journey: Artemis II's Lunar Legacy

NASA's Artemis II mission features four astronauts returning from a record-breaking lunar journey. In their press conference, the crew shared their experiences of surpassing Apollo 13's distance and contributing to lunar science. The mission aims to solidify U.S. lunar presence and set the stage for future Mars exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:56 IST
Astronauts' Historic Journey: Artemis II's Lunar Legacy
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On Wednesday, four astronauts from NASA's Artemis II mission will engage in their first press conference directly from space, sharing their unprecedented journey from the far side of the moon.

The crew's Orion capsule journey began with its launch from Florida last week, leading them past the moon's shadowed terrain, setting a new record as the farthest humans from Earth. NASA officials confirm all systems are running smoothly as the crew heads back to Earth.

This mission, featuring astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, marks a pivotal phase in NASA's effort to establish a long-term lunar presence and potentially future missions to Mars. The Artemis program aims to set the stage for the U.S. to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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