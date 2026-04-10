FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (fintech) are rapidly transforming how small and medium-sized enterprises manage money, access credit, and compete in digital markets. However, new research suggests that technology alone is not enough to guarantee success. Instead, the ability of firms to build internal financial capabilities and overcome psychological barriers plays a decisive role in determining whether digital finance translates into real entrepreneurial gains.

A new study finds that AI-enabled financial process digitalization significantly improves entrepreneurial performance, but only when firms develop strong digital financial capabilities and address behavioral constraints such as credit fear. The study, titled “Beyond FinTech Adoption: How AI-Enabled Financial Process Digitalization Shapes Entrepreneurship,” was published in the journal FinTech.

Digital finance moves beyond adoption to capability building

The study finds that the widespread adoption of FinTech tools such as digital payments, automated invoicing, and AI-based analytics has fundamentally altered the structure of financial operations within firms. Financial processes are no longer confined to back-office functions but have become central to strategic decision-making and business growth.

However, the research highlights a critical distinction between adopting digital tools and effectively integrating them into business processes. Many firms that adopt FinTech technologies fail to achieve consistent performance gains because they lack the internal capabilities needed to use these tools strategically.

The study discusses the concept of digital financial capability, defined as a firm’s ability to interpret financial data, use digital tools effectively, and make informed decisions in uncertain environments. The findings show that both financial process digitalization and AI use significantly enhance this capability.

Firms that integrate digital workflows across financial activities such as payments, cash flow monitoring, and financial reporting are better positioned to access real-time insights and respond quickly to market changes. Artificial intelligence further strengthens this capability by enabling predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and automated decision support.

AI is not treated as a standalone technology but as an embedded component of digitally transformed financial systems. Even small firms benefit from AI through integrated FinTech platforms that offer advanced functionalities without requiring in-house technical expertise.

The results show that financial process digitalization has a stronger effect on capability development than AI alone, suggesting that structured digital systems provide the foundation upon which AI can deliver value. Firms that rely solely on isolated AI tools without integrating them into broader financial processes are less likely to achieve meaningful improvements.

This shift toward capability-based value creation represents a major evolution in FinTech research. Rather than focusing on whether firms adopt digital tools, the study highlights how those tools are embedded into organizational routines and transformed into strategic resources.

Customer satisfaction emerges as the key link to performance

The study identifies customer satisfaction as the most critical pathway through which digital financial capabilities translate into entrepreneurial performance. Firms that develop strong digital financial capabilities are able to deliver faster, more transparent, and more reliable financial services, which directly improve customer experience.

Digital financial systems enable real-time transaction processing, accurate invoicing, and improved visibility into financial operations. These improvements enhance trust and reduce friction in customer interactions, leading to higher levels of satisfaction.

The findings show a strong positive relationship between digital financial capability and customer satisfaction, as well as between customer satisfaction and entrepreneurial performance. This indicates that the benefits of AI-enabled digital finance are realized not directly through technology but through improved service delivery and customer relationships.

Satisfied customers are more likely to remain loyal, make repeat purchases, and recommend the business to others, contributing to higher sales growth, profitability, and market share. In this sense, customer satisfaction acts as a bridge between internal capabilities and external market success.

The study also highlights the role of AI in enhancing customer experience. Predictive analytics and personalized financial services allow firms to tailor their offerings to customer needs, increasing engagement and loyalty. At the same time, automation reduces delays and errors, further improving service quality.

These findings reinforce the idea that digital transformation must be customer-centric. Firms that focus solely on internal efficiency gains without improving customer experience are unlikely to achieve sustained performance improvements.

According to the study, customer satisfaction is a market-facing outcome that reflects how effectively firms convert digital capabilities into value. This perspective aligns with broader trends in service-driven economies, where customer experience is increasingly seen as a key driver of competitive advantage.

Credit fear remains a critical barrier to entrepreneurial growth

While digital finance and AI offer significant benefits, the study reveals that behavioral factors continue to limit their impact. One of the most important constraints identified is credit fear, defined as the anxiety and reluctance associated with borrowing and debt.

The findings show that credit fear has a negative effect on entrepreneurial performance, as it discourages firms from seeking external financing and investing in growth opportunities. This behavioral barrier persists even in digitally advanced environments, highlighting the importance of psychological factors in financial decision-making.

Financial process digitalization plays a key role in reducing credit fear by increasing transparency and control. Real-time access to financial data allows firms to better understand their cash flows, liabilities, and repayment capacity, reducing uncertainty and anxiety.

By providing clearer insights into financial positions, digital systems enable entrepreneurs to make more confident decisions about borrowing and investment. This reduction in credit fear acts as an indirect pathway through which digital finance improves performance.

However, the study emphasizes that digital tools do not eliminate behavioral barriers entirely. Even with access to advanced technologies, entrepreneurs may remain risk-averse due to deeply ingrained attitudes toward debt and financial risk.

This finding underscores the need to integrate behavioral finance into digital transformation strategies. Policymakers and organizations must address not only technological adoption but also the psychological factors that influence how technologies are used.

The study suggests that financial literacy programs, training initiatives, and user-friendly digital platforms can help reduce credit-related anxiety and improve decision-making. By combining technological and behavioral interventions, firms can unlock the full potential of digital finance.

Integrated model redefines digital finance and entrepreneurship

The research presents a comprehensive model that links financial process digitalization, AI use, digital financial capability, customer satisfaction, credit fear, and entrepreneurial performance. The findings confirm that these elements are interconnected and must be understood as part of a unified system.

Digital financial capability emerges as a central mechanism through which technology creates value. It mediates the relationship between digital finance and customer satisfaction, highlighting the importance of internal capabilities in shaping external outcomes.

Customer satisfaction, in turn, mediates the relationship between capability and performance, reinforcing its role as a key driver of business success. Credit fear also acts as a mediator, illustrating how behavioral factors influence the impact of digital transformation.

The study’s results show that digital finance generates value through multiple pathways, including capability development, behavioral change, and improved customer experience. This multidimensional perspective provides a more nuanced understanding of how AI and FinTech shape entrepreneurship.

The findings also offer practical insights for businesses and policymakers. Firms are encouraged to move beyond basic technology adoption and focus on integrating digital tools into core financial processes. Building digital financial capability should be a strategic priority, supported by training and organizational change.

For technology providers, the study highlights the importance of designing solutions that enhance user confidence and support decision-making. User-friendly interfaces, transparent analytics, and integrated systems can help reduce behavioral barriers and increase adoption.

Policymakers, meanwhile, are urged to support SME digitalization through incentives, education programs, and infrastructure development. Addressing both technological and behavioral challenges will be essential to maximizing the benefits of digital finance.