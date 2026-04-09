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Rapidise Powers India's Electronics Revolution

Rapidise is propelling India's growth in intelligent hardware production with its advanced facilities and technologies. As the electronics manufacturing sector booms, the company is enhancing its capabilities for Vision Edge AI, IoT, and high-precision electronics, supporting faster product market entry and robust automotive systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:56 IST
Rapidise Powers India's Electronics Revolution
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Rapidise, a leading original design and manufacturing service provider, is playing a pivotal role in boosting India's capacity in intelligent hardware products. With the electronics manufacturing sector witnessing significant growth, Rapidise has bolstered its capabilities to cater to the burgeoning demand for Vision Edge AI devices, IoT products, and high-precision electronics.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technologies, Rapidise provides manufacturing solutions for Vision AI products, smart cameras, edge devices, and connected hardware platforms. This approach enables hardware companies to scale more rapidly and bring products to market cost-effectively in a globally competitive environment.

CEO Brijesh Kamani has remarked on India's exponential electronics production growth, rising sixfold over the past decade. Moreover, Ashish Chinthal, Chief Business Officer, emphasized the necessity for capable partners supporting innovation and scale in this expanding sector. Rapidise's robust infrastructure and capabilities, showcased at the Electronica Expo in Greater Noida, underscore its commitment to fostering India's hardware ecosystem growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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